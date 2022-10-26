Cats come from behind to defeat Eagles

The Fredericktown High School football team defeated the East Prairie Eagles, 26-24, Friday, at East Prairie.

The Eagles got the opening kickoff and scored quickly to take a 6-0 lead. Fredericktown drove down the field and scored on fourth and goal from the 19 yard line. Easton Wood connected with Ethan Marler for the score. It was 6-6 with 9:20 to play in the first quarter.

Fredericktown took its first lead on its next possession. The Cats took over on their own 48 yard line and Garrett Marler ran 47 yards to the Eagles' five. After a penalty and two running plays, the Cats had it third and goal at the East Prairie 12. Wood passed the ball toward the back left corner of the end zone, where Andrew Starkey made a one-handed grab for the score. The Cats led 12-6 with 5:35 to play in the first quarter.

The Eagles tied it up at 12-12 with 4:36 to play in the half. After an FHS punt, the Eagles scored again with just over a minute to play to take an 18-12 lead at the half.

Fredericktown got the second half kickoff. The Cats moved down the field and into Eagles' territory. Wood scored on a 40-yard run to make it 18-18, just 66 seconds into the third quarter.

The rest of the third quarter was scoreless and the teams were still tied late in the fourth.

The Eagles scored on an 8-yard run with 2:32 to play in regulation to take a 24-18 lead.

Fredericktown received the kickoff and started on its own 44. Wood ran three times for 16 yards. The Cats got ten more on a penalty. A pass from Wood to Timothy DeSanto got FHS closer. On second down and three from the Eagles' 12-yard line, Wood ran the ball into the end zone to tie the game with 39 seconds left. Fredericktown called timeout before attempting the 2-point conversion. The Cats were called for a false start, moving the ball back five yards. A pass interference penalty on the 2-point attempt allowed the Cats to try again. Wood ran the ball in to give Fredericktown a 26-24 lead.

East Prairie was unable to score in the final seconds and the Cats went home with the victory.

Garrett Marler rushed ten times for 82 yards. Wood had 21 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed five of nine passes for 52 yards and two more scores.

The Cats play Friday, at Central, in the opening round of the Class 3, District 1 playoffs. The Rebels defeated Farmington, 48-14, Friday.