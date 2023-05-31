Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three Fredericktown athletes competed in the Class 3 State Track Meet, May 26-27, at Jefferson City High School.

Fredericktown junior Ava Penuel competed in the discus, Friday. Penuel finished in seventh place with a throw of 33.22 meters (109 feet). Her finish earned her a medal and All-State recognition.

Senior TJ Bowling also competed Friday. Bowling finished tenth in the shot put with a throw of 14.63 meters (48 feet).

Senior Linley Rehkop competed in two events, Saturday. Rehkop finished in 12th place in the javelin with a throw of 35.12 meters (115-feet-3 inches). In the long jump, Rehkop finished 14th with a jump of 4.58 meters (15 feet, 1/2 inch).