Cats compete in district track meet

The Blackcats track and field team competed at the Class 3, District 1 track meet Saturday, in Ste. Genevieve.

The top four in each event qualify for the sectionals, this Saturday, at Central High School, in Park Hills. The top four athletes in each event at Sectionals will advance to the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships May 29, in Jefferson City.

Congratulations to the following Blackcats' athletes who qualified for sectionals and a chance to qualify for the State Championships:

Patrick Sikes - District Champion 110 meter hurdles, NEW SCHOOL RECORD, 14.96s

Linley Rehkop - Qualified in ALL 4 EVENTS, 3rd place 100 meters, 3rd place Long Jump, 4th place Javelin, 4th place 200m

Marshall Long - 2nd place Discus

Other results from the day:

Ava Laut - 5th place 1600m

Julie Turnbough - 5th place Discus

Lizzie Crouch - 6th place 1600m

Patrick Sikes - 6th place 300m hurdles

Mark Heine - 7th place 100m

Brayden Lee - 7th place Shot Put

Personal Records were set by the following athletes: Patrick Sikes - 110m hurdles; Mark Heine - 100m; Austin Pullen - 100m; Linley Rehkop - 100m; Nolan Sullivan - 200m; Elijah Vance - 800m, 1600m; Lizzie Crouch - 1600m; Ava Laut - 1600m.

