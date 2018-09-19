Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School boys cross country team took fifth place (out of 22 schools) with a score of 155 points in the Cape Central Invitational, Saturday.

The results for the Cats were:

Varsity Boys

11th - Brayden Mullins, 19:02

25th - Colton Helms, 19:29

32nd - Lyndan Gruenke, 19:46

45th - Ralph Patterson, 20:38

57th - Elijah Rogers, 21:26

68th - Johnnie Hurst, 22:13

Varsity Girls:

28th - Ava Laut, 27:54

36th - Belle Hanshew, 31:36

38th - Maddie Sutton, 31:49

JV Boys:

46th - Matthew Starkey, 23:50

47th - Noah Jenkerson, 23:54

59th - Clayton Martin, 24:21

