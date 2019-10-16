{{featured_button_text}}
FHS medalists at Potosi are, from left, Ava Laut, Brayden Mullins, and Kristen Mungle. Mullins also made all-conference for the second straight season.

 Provided by Joe Garrity

The Blackcats Cross Country team competed in the MAAA Conference meet on Saturday Oct 12. This meet was held simultaneously with the Potosi Invitational.

The Varsity boys raced first, cruising to a fourth place conference finish. Brayden Mullins led the way, earning an All-Conference medal for the second year in a row with a fourth place finish. Mullins also medaled for the Invitational, finishing 15th overall out of 101 runners.

In the JV girls race, medalists were Ava Laut and Kristen Mungle.

This week's Blackcat of the meet awards go to Johnnie Hurst and All-Conference runner Mullins. Johnnie has improved his 5k time in every single race this season.

The Blackcats will race next at the Farmington Invitational at Engler Park on Oct. 19. Races will start at noon.

