The Fredericktown High School football team picked up its second victory of the season, Friday night, defeating the Doniphan Dons, 54-11, at Doniphan.
Fredericktown scored the only touchdown of the first quarter, when Malachi Kyle ran one in from the one-yard line. The Cats led 6-0 with 7:26 left in the period.
The Cats scored twice in the second quarter on a pair of touchdown passes by Evan Burrows. The Cats’ quarterback found Ethan Flanagan for a 27-yard score. Burrows ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 4:59 to play in the first half.
The Cats got the ball right back and scored again less than three minutes later. This time, Burrows hit Kyle for a 26-yard scoring play. The quarterback added another 2-point conversion to make it 22-0 with 2:10 to play in the half.
FHS took the 22-0 lead into the break.
Fredericktown made it 30-0 on a one-yard run by Burrows, who added another 2-point conversion. Doniphan scored its only touchdown on a one-yard run with five minutes to play in the third quarter.
The Cats responded with a 63-yard scoring pass from Burrows to Kyle. The third quarter ended with a Dons’ field goal to make it 38-11.
The Cats added two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Burrows hit Flanagan again for seven yards and he added a 35-yard passing score to Kyle.
For the game, Kyle rushed 11 times for 39 yards and a score. Burrows completed 16 of 21 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for another score and added six 2-point conversions. Kyle had four catches for 114 yards and three scores, Flanagan caught three balls for 38 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Cats ended the regular season at home against East Prairie. The Eagles are 4-4 and coming off a 36-0 victory over Charleston. It will be senior night for the Blackcats.
Other scores of local interest:
Central 34-Dexter 0
Ste. Genevieve 42-De Soto 7
Valle 61-Herculanuem 14
Lutheran North 38-Farmington 10
Kennett 51-Malden 0
Perryville 48-Portageville 6
Potosi 14-North County 6
