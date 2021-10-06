Cats defeat Dragons, 28-7

The Fredericktown High School football team won 28-7, Friday, at De Soto.

It was a defensive battle early, as neither team was able to score in the first quarter.

Fredericktown got on the board early in the second quarter, when quarterback carter Cheaney hit receiver Cohlbe Dunnahoo for a 25-yard score to make it 7-0 with 9:59 to play in the half. The score remained 7-0 at halftime.

It did not stay that way for long, however, as Lane Sikes took the second half kickoff 99 yards for a score. It was 13-0 with 11:45 to play in the third quarter.

Just 17 seconds later, the Dragons got on the board. It was 13-7 with 11:28 to play in the third quarter. The rest of the period remained scoreless.

Fredericktown struck midway through the fourth quarter with another big special teams play. This time, the Cats' Garrett Marler recovered a blocked punt in the De Soto end zone. Cheaney connected with Sikes for the 2-point conversion and it was 21-7 with 7:26 to play in the game.

The Blackcats sealed the victory with a 9-yard scoring run by Cheaney with 4:35 to play.

For the Cats, Marler led with 76 rushing yards on 13 carries. Cheaney had nine carries for 46 yards. He also completed nine passes for 86 yards. Sikes caught six for 46 yards. On defense Marler and Vinny Brown both led with ten total tackles, each. Koda Hodge had nine. TJ Bowling had two interceptions for the Cats.

