The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost a close battle against Ste. Genevieve, Friday here.

The two teams met six days earlier in the Central Christmas Tournament, and the Dragons won 75-50. This time each team dominated one quarter. The lead changed numerous times, but Ste. Genevieve came out ahead 58-55.

After a 10-10 first period, the Cats had their best quarter of the year. Grant Shankle and Logan Winkelman each scored eight points and Dylan St. Clair scored six in a 28-13 second quarter, as FHS led 38-23 at halftime.

The lead evaporated relatively quickly, as the Dragons outscored the Cats 21-7 in the third quarter. The Cats held a small lead in the fourth quarter, but Ste. Genevieve pulled ahead. A half court attempt at the buzzer by Winkelman was online, but just off the back rim.

Winkelman led the Cats with 20 points. St. Clair scored 15, Shankle had ten, Seth Laut scored six, and Colton Rehkop and Alex Sikes each had two.

The Cats host De Soto tonight and play at Farmington, Friday.

