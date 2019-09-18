The Fredericktown High School football team took on the Central Rebels, Friday in Park Hills. The host Rebels won 26-14.
Central got on the board first. Gage Manion capped a Rebels drive with a four-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 with 5:13 to play in the first quarter. Dayshawn Welch scored on a ten-yard run and Justin Bridges booted the PAT to make it 13-0 with 9:08 to play in the first half. Central held the 13-0 lead into the break.
Welch added a 39-yard scoring run with 9:37 to play in the third quarter.
Fredericktown fought back as Evan Burrows hit Ethan Flanagan for a 60-yard passing touchdown. Skylar Holland’s PAT made it 20-7.
Bridges made a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter. Fredericktown narrowed the gap on a 54-yard pass play from Burrows to Malachi Kyle to make it 26-14 with 1:05 to play in the game.
For the game, Burrows ran nine times for 33 yards. He also completed 13 of 16 pass attempts for 187 yards and the two scores. Flanagan led the receivers with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Holland, Kyle, and Seth Laut each caught two passes.
The defense was led by Tristan Casby with 12 solo tackles and three assists. Hunter Hennen and Caleb Reese each had eight solos and four assists.
Next for the Cats is a game at Perryville, Friday night. The Pirates are 2-1, following a 34-20 loss to Potosi, last week.
