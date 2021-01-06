 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cats fall in consolation championship
0 comments

Cats fall in consolation championship

{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team reached the consolation championship of the 65th Annual Central Christmas Tournament.

The Cats lost the game, 49-40 to Jefferson, Thursday.

Fredericktown jumped to a 9-7 lead in the first quarter, as Matthew Starkey hit a pair of 3-pointers. The Blue Jays hit a 3-pointer of their own, late in the period to take a 10-9 lead. In the second quarter, Fredericktown's Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored eight points and Fredericktown led 17-14 with 2:11 to play before halftime. The game was tied 19-19 at the half.

The Cats' Nate Miller made a basket to start the third quarter and give FHS the lead. Fredericktown then went seven minutes without scoring, as Jefferson pulled ahead 32-21. Andrew Starkey made a 3-pointer late in the third to cut the Jays' lead to 32-24 entering the final period.

Dunnahoo led the Cats with 11 points. Andrew Starkey scored ten, Matthew Starkey scored eight, Miller scored six, and Lane Sikes had five.

The Cats reached the consolation final by defeating the Central junior varsity, 57-48, Dec. 30.

Central jumped to a 6-4 lead after one period. The Cats scored 18 in the second quarter, led by Andrew Starkey with eight. Fredericktown led 22-20 at halftime.

Miller scored six in the third, as the Cats took a 41-31 lead.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 15 in the game. Matthew Starkey scored 13, and Miller scored 12. Sikes had nine, Malachi Kyle scored six, and Dawson Buford scored two points.

The Cats play at North County, Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blackcats improve to 5-1
Sports

Blackcats improve to 5-1

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won five games in a row, including three road games last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News