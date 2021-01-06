Cats fall in consolation championship

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team reached the consolation championship of the 65th Annual Central Christmas Tournament.

The Cats lost the game, 49-40 to Jefferson, Thursday.

Fredericktown jumped to a 9-7 lead in the first quarter, as Matthew Starkey hit a pair of 3-pointers. The Blue Jays hit a 3-pointer of their own, late in the period to take a 10-9 lead. In the second quarter, Fredericktown's Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored eight points and Fredericktown led 17-14 with 2:11 to play before halftime. The game was tied 19-19 at the half.

The Cats' Nate Miller made a basket to start the third quarter and give FHS the lead. Fredericktown then went seven minutes without scoring, as Jefferson pulled ahead 32-21. Andrew Starkey made a 3-pointer late in the third to cut the Jays' lead to 32-24 entering the final period.

Dunnahoo led the Cats with 11 points. Andrew Starkey scored ten, Matthew Starkey scored eight, Miller scored six, and Lane Sikes had five.

The Cats reached the consolation final by defeating the Central junior varsity, 57-48, Dec. 30.

Central jumped to a 6-4 lead after one period. The Cats scored 18 in the second quarter, led by Andrew Starkey with eight. Fredericktown led 22-20 at halftime.