The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team was eliminated from the MAAA Conference Tournament, Friday afternoon.

The Cats lost 61-28 to Arcadia Valley, at Mineral Area College.

Fredericktown got behind 21-3 in the first quarter and 40-14 at halftime. The third quarter was even at 8-8.

Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with 12 points and ten rebounds. Maddie Burrows and Kylee Bastie each scored four points. Maddie Mathes and Mallory Mathes each scored three points, and Marissa Hale had two.

Monday night (Feb. 11), the Cats lost 47-29, at Perryville.

Hale led with ten points. Dodd had nine, Bastie and Mallory Mathes each scored four, and Kaleigh Slinkard scored two points. Dodd and Evann Davis led with six rebounds, each.

The Cats will be playing Feb. 23 in the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

