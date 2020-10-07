Cats fall to Indians, 43-26

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 43-26, Friday, at St. Vincent.

Neither team scored on its first possession. The Indians got on the board on a six-play drive following a Cats’ punt. Fredericktown responded with a seven-play drive capped by a Malachi Kyle two-yard run. Both PATs were blocked and it was 6-6 with 5:15 to play in the first quarter.

St. Vincent scored with 52 second left in the quarter. The Indians added a safety early in the second quarter and two more touchdowns to make it 29-6 at halftime.

St. Vincent scored again, just over a minute into the second half to make it 36-6. FHS responded with a 59-yard touchdown run by Kyle with 4:57 to play in the third. St. Vincent scored its last touchdown with 3:03 to play in the third quarter and led 43-12.

Fredericktown closed the gap with a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes by Lane Sikes. Sikes hit Cohlbe Dunnahoo on a 20-yard score. Later, he threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyle.

Kyle led the Cats with 18 carries for 145 yards and five receptions for 49 yards. He scored three times. Hunter Hennen and Levi Pirtle each had three receptions. On defense, Mason Adam led with 11 tackles, including two sacks and another tackle for a loss. Brayden Lee had seven tackles.

The Cats host Central, Friday. The Rebels are 6-0 after a 31-26 victory over Ste. Genevieve, Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.