Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost 67-59 at Jefferson, Dec. 18.

Fredericktown trailed 19-16 after one quarter and 34-24 at the half. A strong third quarter pulled the Cats to within four points at 45-41.

Seth Laut led the Cats with 20 points. Nate Miller scored 13. Logan Winkelman had seven, Grant Shankle scored six, Colton Rehkop and Dylan St. Clair each scored five, and Alex Sikes had three.

The Cats got the No. 11 seed in the Central Christmas Tournament, which begins next week. They play No. 6 Potosi at 8:30 p.m., Thursday. The winner plays at 8:30 p.m., Friday against the winner of the Arcadia Valley-South Iron opening round game. The losing teams will play at 11:30 a.m., Friday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments