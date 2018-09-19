Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School Football Team lost 25-7 to Perryville, Friday, here.

Perryville go on the board first, following a Cats turnover. The Pirates started on the FHS 47 yard line and took five plays to score. Austin Cook got the touchdown and the Pirates led 7-0.

Perryville added an Eli Bierk 31-yard field goal to make it 10-0, early in the second quarter. A touchdown pass with 4:02 to play in the half gave the Pirates an 18-0 lead at the break.

Each team scored in the third quarter. Perryville ended a 66-yard drive with a 3-yard run by James Rhoden to make it 25-0. 

Fredericktown scored on a 57-yard pass and run from Evan Burrows to Noah Korokis. Colten Jordan's PAT provided the final score.

Burrows completed 13 passes for 119 yards. Korokis caught five for 87 yards. Brett Chitwood had six catches for 24 yards.

The Cats play at Potosi, Friday night. The Trojans (1-3) lost 21-6, Friday, at Ste. Genevieve.

