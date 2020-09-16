Cats fall to Trojans, 28-6

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School football team fell to 1-2 with a 28-6 loss Friday night at Potosi.

Potosi received the opening kickoff and went 94 yards on 13 plays. The drive was capped by a one-yard touchdown pass from Blake Coleman to Blake Missey. Blake Henson kicked the point after to make it 7-0 with 8:06 to play in the first quarter.

Late in the first quarter, the Cats recovered a blocked punt at the Potosi 11, but they were unable to score. On the next Trojans' drive, Kaleb Walker recovered a Trojans' punt at the 41 yard line. Two plays later, Potosi intercepted a pass and took over on its 39. Coleman completed a long pass and run to the FHS 20. On the next play, Coleman threw another touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with 9:10 to play in the half.

Potosi scored the only points of the third quarter on a ten-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Peppers. It was 20-0 with 5:21 to play in the third quarter.

Fredericktown got on the board on a 59-yard drive, where the Cats took advantage of three Potosi penalties. TJ Bowling scored on a 2-yard run to make it 20-6 with 8:55 to play in the game.

The final score came four minutes later when Peppers reached the end zone on a 24-yard run.