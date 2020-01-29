{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost a pair of home games to conference opponents this past week.

Friday night, the Cats lost to Farmington, 60-48.

Fredericktown led 13-12 after one quarter and 22-19 at the half. Farmington exploded for 41 points in the second half. The Knights nearly doubled their first half score with a 16-8 third quarter before scoring 25 in the fourth.

For Fredericktown, Kyndal Dodd scored 18 points, Mallory Mathes had 12, Linley Rehkop scored nine, Evann Davis had six, and Kayleigh Slinkard scored three. Dodd added ten rebounds and Mathes had eight assists.

Monday night (Jan. 27), the Cats lost 67-51 to North County.

The Raiders jumped to a 19-8 first quarter lead and increased the margin to 38-17 at the half.

Dodd paced the Cats with 13 points. Slinkard added 13 and Rehkop scored 12. Mathes had five, Shayna Russom scored three, and Lydia Mell scored two. Dodd had eight rebounds and Mathes added six assists.

The Cats are at Potosi Thursday and host Central, Monday.

