Cats get past Tigers when it matters most

The fourth time was the charm.

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost three times to Arcadia Valley this season. The fourth meeting of the two teams was in the opening round of the Class 3, District 2 Tournament, Saturday night at FHS. This time the Blackcats came out on top, 63-48.

The Cats started fast, making five 3-pointers in a 23-11 first quarter. Nate Miller and Grant Shankle each scored five points, as Fredericktown led 10-8 midway through the period. Then, Miller made a 3-pointer, Seth Laut added a basket, Shankle scored five more points, and Andrew Starkey chipped in with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Tigers came out strong to start the second quarter. They scored the first seven points of the period and completed a 15-5 run with a 3-pointer with 2:49 to play until halftime. The game slowed down in the final two minutes, as Miller scored to give the Cats a 30-26 lead at the break.

Fredericktown increased its lead to nine points as Shankle and Miller opened the third quarter scoring. Alex Sikes made a pair of free throws to give Fredericktown a 41-33 lead with three minutes to play in the period. Then, the Tigers scored the final nine points of the quarter and took a 42-41 with 1.6 seconds left in the third.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}