Cats get past Tigers when it matters most

The fourth time was the charm.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost three times to Arcadia Valley this season. The fourth meeting of the two teams was in the opening round of the Class 3, District 2 Tournament, Saturday night at FHS. This time the Blackcats came out on top, 63-48.
The Cats started fast, making five 3-pointers in a 23-11 first quarter. Nate Miller and Grant Shankle each scored five points, as Fredericktown led 10-8 midway through the period. Then, Miller made a 3-pointer, Seth Laut added a basket, Shankle scored five more points, and Andrew Starkey chipped in with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Tigers came out strong to start the second quarter. They scored the first seven points of the period and completed a 15-5 run with a 3-pointer with 2:49 to play until halftime. The game slowed down in the final two minutes, as Miller scored to give the Cats a 30-26 lead at the break.
Fredericktown increased its lead to nine points as Shankle and Miller opened the third quarter scoring. Alex Sikes made a pair of free throws to give Fredericktown a 41-33 lead with three minutes to play in the period. Then, the Tigers scored the final nine points of the quarter and took a 42-41 with 1.6 seconds left in the third.
Nearly two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Tigers still held the lead. Then Miller made a three-point play and Shankle hit a 3-pointer. Laut scored a on a great pass from Starkey and scored again, putting back an offensive rebound. The Cats increased their lead to 53-44 with the 10-0 run. Alex Sikes had a big putback, and Miller, Dawson Buford, and Sikes each made two free throws to help nail down the victory.
For the game, Miller scored 21, Shankle had 18, Laut scored ten, Sikes had six, and Buford and Starkey each scored four. The Cats were 14-15 from the free throw line in the game, including a perfect 11-11 in the second half.
With the victory the Cats advanced to the district tournament semifinals Monday night against No. 2 seed. Kelly.
The Hawks led throughout the contest, but Fredericktown made it close late before falling, 57-51.
Kelly got a 12-11 lead after one quarter and led 25-18 at halftime. The Hawks got up by 12, 42-30, entering the final period. In the fourth, Fredericktown cut the lead to five points with the ball with under two minutes to play. Kelly got two turnovers and a couple of late baskets to secure the victory.
Miller led the Cats with 16 points. Laut scored 14, Sikes scored 12, and Shankle scored nine.
Fredericktown ended the regular season with a 67-49 victory Feb. 18, at West County. Miller led with 19 points. Shankle scored 16, Starkey and Ethan Flanagan each scored eight, Levi Burns, Sikes, and Laut each scored four, and Buford and Malachi Kyle each scored two points.