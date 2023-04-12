The Fredericktown High School golf team competed in a tri-match, April 4, at Ste. Genevieve.
Fredericktown shot 213 as a team. Farmington won with a 171. The host Dragons shot 181.
Individual scores for the Cats were: Braxton Neel – 50; Braydon McMinn – 50; Grant Thompson – 59; Tanner Berrey – 64; Carson Buford – 54; and Jackson Smith – 64.
Fredericktown plays in the Ste. Genevieve Invitational today (April 12), and hosts a tri-match against Arcadia Valley and North County, Thursday, at Beaver Valley Golf Club.