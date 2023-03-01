The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 68-37 victory Feb. 23, at Dexter High School.

The Blackcats jumped to a 20-8 first quarter lead. They led the Bearcats 33-14 at halftime. The lead increased to 49-26 entering the final period.

Amelia Miller led the Cats with 19 points and 15 rebounds. PJ Reutzel had 18 points and nine rebounds. Ava Penuel scored 14 points and handed out five assists.

The Cats entered this week’s district tournament on a five-game win streak dating back to Feb. 10.