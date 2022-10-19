 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cats lose 51-13 to Knights

POTW-101922

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 51-13, Friday, at St. Francis Borgia.

Borgia took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of touchdown runs. A 35-yard pass with 4:23 to play in the half made it 21-0 Knights.

Fredericktown scored with 21 seconds left in the half on a 10-yard run by Carter Cheaney. It was 21-7 at halftime.

Borgia scored twice in the third quarter and led 37-7 entering the fourth.

In the fourth, the Knights scored twice, and Fredericktown got on the board again on a 30-yard touchdown run by Easton Wood.

Garrett Marler led the Cats with 72 yards rushing. Wood had 59. Andrew Starkey had two catches for 16 yards, and TJ Bowling led with eight total tackles.

The Cats play their final regular season game, Friday, at East Prairie. The Eagles are 2-6 and lost 41-26 to Caruthersville, Friday.

