The Fredericktown High School football team lost 36-28 to Ste. Genevieve, Friday, here.

It was the third time in the last four games the Cats have lost by one score or less.

Ste. Genevieve got on the board first on a two-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0 with 8:13 to play in the first quarter.

The Cats responded with a 43-yard touchdown run by Malachi Kyle less than two minutes later. It was 7-6 with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.

Both Teams scored twice in the second quarter. The Dragons went up 14-6 with 9:26 to play in the period. The Cats got a one-yard run by quarterback Evan Burrows. Kyle ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-14 with 7:10 to play in the half.

The Dragons scored on a 28-yard pass with 4:19 left, but the Cats got the last touchdown of the period. Kyle scored form five yards out and FHS led 22-21 with 1:49 left in the half.

The Cats took the lead into the intermission, but the Dragons scored twice in the third period to pull ahead.

Trailing 36-22 with under a minute to play, the Cats scored on another one-yard run by Burrows. Fredericktown’s attempted onside kick was recovered by the Dragons and ended the game.

Burrows completed 16 of 29 passes for 114 yards. Kyle completed a pass for 27 yards. Laut led the FHS receivers with five catches for 70 yards. Ethan Flanagan caught four balls for 48 yards. On the ground, Kyle had 12 carries for 78 yards and Burrows carried six times for 13 yards. Both players had two rushing touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

The Cats play Friday night at Doniphan. The Dons improved to 1-6 with a 19-0 victory over Chaffee last week.

Other scores of local interest:

New Madrid County Central 38-Potosi 36

Kennett 56-Dexter 6

Central 7-Perryvile 6

East Prairie 41-Portageville 6

Valle 78-Bayless 8

Hillsboro 27-De Soto 12

Farmington 42-Sikeston 0

St. Pius 30-St. Vincent 6

North County 41-Windsor 13

