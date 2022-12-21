 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Journal is partnering with First State Community Bank who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Cats lose at West County

  • 0

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 44-40, Dec. 15, at West County.

The Cats led 12-8 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime. Fredericktown still led 32-29 entering the final period.

Kylee Maddox led the Cats with ten points. PJ Reutzel scored nine points and had nine rebounds and five assists. Amelia Miller had seven points and ten rebounds. Calie Allgier scored seven points.

The Cats received the No. 6 seed in the Central Christmas Tournament. They will play No. 3 Potosi, at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 26, at the Central Field House in Park Hills.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FHS girls top Arcadia Valley

FHS girls top Arcadia Valley

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played the first ever girls game in the 96-year history of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving…

FHS boys defeat Perryville

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team improved to 3-2 with a 66-49 victory, Friday, at Perryville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News