Cats lose at West County

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 44-40, Dec. 15, at West County.

The Cats led 12-8 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime. Fredericktown still led 32-29 entering the final period.

Kylee Maddox led the Cats with ten points. PJ Reutzel scored nine points and had nine rebounds and five assists. Amelia Miller had seven points and ten rebounds. Calie Allgier scored seven points.

The Cats received the No. 6 seed in the Central Christmas Tournament. They will play No. 3 Potosi, at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 26, at the Central Field House in Park Hills.