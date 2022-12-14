Cats lose to Indians, Panthers

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 60-41, Monday, at South Iron.

The Blackcats trailed 13-9 after one quarter and 28-18 at halftime. An 18-10 third quarter gave the Panthers a 46-28 lead with a quarter to play.

PJ Reutzel led the Cats with 14 points and ten rebounds. Kyle Maddox scored nine points, and Ava Penuel scored eight to go with six rebounds.

The Cats lost 50-46 to St. Vincent, Thursday, here.

The game was close throughout, as the first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie. It was 25-25 at halftime. The Indians gained their advantage in the third quarter, holding FHS to just six points and taking a 35-31 lead. Both teams scored 15 in the final period.

Penuel led the Cats with 11 points. Calie Allgier scored nine.

Fredericktown plays at West County, Thursday.