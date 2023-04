The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team opened play in the Hillsboro Tournament with a 2-1 loss to Maplewood in pool play, Monday.

Lauren Hale scored the Cats’ goal.

Fredericktown played the host Hawks Tuesday (after press time). The Blackcats complete pool play against Lutheran South at 5:45 p.m., Thursday on the grass field at Hillsboro High School.

The tournament will conclude Saturday with teams playing at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., depending on placement in pool play.