The Fredericktown High School basketball team lost its season opener, 51-49, Monday night at Arcadia Valley.
The Cats were playing in the opening round of the 93rd Annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament. Fredericktown is seeded third, while the host Tigers are the sixth seed.
The game was close throughout. The Cats largest lead was 4-0 in the first minute of the game. The opening quarter ended with the Tigers up 12-11.
Arcadia Valley got its largest lead of the contest when Andrew Tedford hit a three-pointer to give his team a 19-11 lead in the second quarter. Fredericktown tied the game at 19-19, and trailed just 26-23 at the half.
The lead changed hands multiple times in the third quarter, and Fredericktown took its first lead of the final period, 43-41, on a Grant Shankle 3-pointer with 5:47 to play. The Tigers scored eight straight to go ahead 49-43 with 3:44 to play. Andrew Starkey made a three-pointer for the Cats to cut the deficit to 49-46 with 2:35 to play. With 1:26 to play, Shankle hit another three-pointer to cut the A.V. lead to 51-49. The Cats got the ball back, down two points, with 37.7 seconds left and again with 3.2 ticks left, but were unable to score the tying basket.
Fredericktown played West County Tuesday night in the consolation bracket.
