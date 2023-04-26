The Fredericktown High School boys and girls track teams competed at the Potosi Trojan Relays April 18.

Seniors Linley Rehkop and TJ Bowling led the way with their performances. Bowling finished first in the discus and second in the shot put with a throw of 13.71m, good for All-Conference recognition.

Rehkop finished second in the 300m hurdles with a new PR time of 50.70, and also finished third in the 100m, 200m and the long jump.

Junior Ava Penuel also earned a medal with a fifth place finish in the discus. Lizzie Crouch earned points for the team with an eighth place in the 1600, as did Zach Botbyl with an eighth in the 200m.

Personal records were set by Rehkop, Bowling, Maddie Phares, Penuel, Ethan Vance, Donnie Laut, Oscar Millan and Justice Clauser.

The Cats traveled to De Soto, April 21 for a meet against 17 other teams.

Rehkop and Bowling were the sole point scorers at the meet. Rehkop finished fourth in the 300m hurdles for a medal and eighth in the long jump. Bowling medaled (third place) in the shot put and also finished sixth in the discus.

Personal records were set by: Phares—1600m; Maisyn Moser—discus; Braden Braswell—1600m; Reid Simmons—1600m; Vance—800m; Bowling—javelin; and Tim DeSanto—discus, shot put.

The Cats will compete in the MAAA meet, Friday, at Central.