Try 1 month for 99¢

The last remaining high school fall sports all-conference, district, and regional post season honors have been announced.

Fredericktown was well-represented in several sports.

Tennis

Taylor Starkey--All Conference

Volleyball

Mallory Mathes--Second Team All-Conference

Softball

Kylee Bastie-All District

Rilee Minx--All District Honorable Mention

Football

Noah Korokis --First Team All-Conference Athlete, Second Team All-Conference Defensive End; KTJJ/JKREI Dream Team Athlete; First Team Southeast Missouri Area Football Coaches Association (Coaches) All-Region Athlete; First Team All-District Defensive End

Colten Jordan-- First Team All-Conference Kicker; First Team Coaches All-Region Kicker; First Team All-District Kicker

Malachi Kyle-- First Team All-Conference Kick Returner; Second Team Coaches All-Region Running back; First Team All-District Running Back

Logan Bowling—Second Team All-Conference Linebacker; Second Team All-District Linebacker; All Conference Honorable Mention Running Back

Holden Sikes-- All Conference Honorable Mention Defensive End

Braeden Stockmann-- All Conference Honorable Mention Defensive Back; Second Team Coaches All-Region Defensive Back

Hunter Hennen--All Conference Honorable Mention Defensive Back; Second Team Coaches All-Region Defensive Back; Second Team All-District Defensive Back

Cade Ethington-- Second Team Coaches All-Region Defensive Back

Joseph Price-- All Conference Honorable Mention Linebacker

Cross Country

Brayden Mullins--All Conference

Soccer

Ruben Benitez--All-District and All-Region

Jed Dewey--All-District and All-Region

Nate Miller--All-District, All-Region, and KTJJ/JKREI Dream Team

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments