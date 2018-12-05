The last remaining high school fall sports all-conference, district, and regional post season honors have been announced.
Fredericktown was well-represented in several sports.
Tennis
Taylor Starkey--All Conference
Volleyball
Mallory Mathes--Second Team All-Conference
Softball
Kylee Bastie-All District
Rilee Minx--All District Honorable Mention
Football
Noah Korokis --First Team All-Conference Athlete, Second Team All-Conference Defensive End; KTJJ/JKREI Dream Team Athlete; First Team Southeast Missouri Area Football Coaches Association (Coaches) All-Region Athlete; First Team All-District Defensive End
Colten Jordan-- First Team All-Conference Kicker; First Team Coaches All-Region Kicker; First Team All-District Kicker
Malachi Kyle-- First Team All-Conference Kick Returner; Second Team Coaches All-Region Running back; First Team All-District Running Back
Logan Bowling—Second Team All-Conference Linebacker; Second Team All-District Linebacker; All Conference Honorable Mention Running Back
Holden Sikes-- All Conference Honorable Mention Defensive End
Braeden Stockmann-- All Conference Honorable Mention Defensive Back; Second Team Coaches All-Region Defensive Back
Hunter Hennen--All Conference Honorable Mention Defensive Back; Second Team Coaches All-Region Defensive Back; Second Team All-District Defensive Back
Cade Ethington-- Second Team Coaches All-Region Defensive Back
Joseph Price-- All Conference Honorable Mention Linebacker
Cross Country
Brayden Mullins--All Conference
Soccer
Ruben Benitez--All-District and All-Region
Jed Dewey--All-District and All-Region
Nate Miller--All-District, All-Region, and KTJJ/JKREI Dream Team
