Two Fredericktown High School basketball players received postseason honors following the 2018-19 season.

Freshman Kyndal Dodd was named to the 2019 Class 4, District 1 Girls All District Team. Dodd was also named to the MAAA All-Conference girls second team.

Senior Logan Winkelman was named to the MAAA All-Conference boys second team.

