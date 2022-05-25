 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cats' Rehkop advances to state track meet

linley rehkop

Fredericktown junior Linley Rehkop will be competing in the 100 meters and the javelin at the Class 3 State Track Meet, May 27-28, at Jefferson City High School.

 Provided by FHS track coach Joe Garrity

Fredericktown High School's boys and girls track teams had three athletes competing in five events at the sectional meet, Monday at Festus High School.

The meet was rescheduled for Monday after thunderstorms postponed action, Saturday morning.

Blackcats' junior Linley Rehkop was competing in the javelin, 100 meters, and high jump. Senior Marshall Long was competing in the discus, and freshman Callie Allgier competed in the long jump. Top four finishers in the Monday's sectional qualified for the Class 3 State Meet, May 27-28, at Jefferson City High School.

Rehkop placed second in the 100 meters with a time of 13.10 seconds. She also placed second in the javelin with a throw of 106-feet-11 inches. Rehkop was seventh in the high jump at 4-06.00. 

Long finished fifth in the discus at 117-09.50. Allgier was ninth in the long jump at 15-09.25, a personal best.

