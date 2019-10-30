The Fredericktown High School football team had three one-score losses this season and looked to be in line for another one, Friday night here.
Instead, the Blackcats battled back from three different two touchdown deficits to record a 36-25 victory over the visiting East Prairie Eagles.
Fredericktown received the opening kickoff, which Malachi Kyle returned to the Eagles' 33 yard line. Kyle ran the ball for five yards on first down, and then went 28 yards for a score on the next play. The PAT bounced off an upright and the Cats led 6-0, less than a minute into the game.
East Prairie responded with a 13-play drive. The PAT gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead with 5:45 to play in the first. The Eagles then turned an FHS turnover into another quick score to lead 14-6 with 3:47 left in the first quarter. East Prairie made it 21-6 with an 11-play drive in the second quarter.
After a couple of punts, the Cats got the ball back with 3:39 to play in the half. After two runs by quarterback Evan Burrows, Burrows hit Seth Laut with a pass. Laut took the ball all the way to the end zone for a 40-yard score. Burrows ran in the 2-point conversion. The Eagles led 21-14 with 2:20 to play in the half.
East Prairie missed a field goal with 14.7 seconds left in the half.
The Eagles scored first to open the third quarter. Burrows and Laut connected for a second touchdown, but East Prairie ended the third quarter with another rushing score.
Fredericktown trailed 35-22 entering the fourth quarter. The Cats capped a 63-yard drive with a Burrows score from the one yard line. His 2-point conversion made it 35-30 with 10:53 to play in the game.
On the ensuing possession, The Eagles drove to the FHS 19 yard line. The Cats' defense got the stop on fourth down with 5:53 to play.
Fredericktown got 16 yards on a pass to Reese Francis. Two plays later, Burrows scrambled for 42 yards to the Eagles 26. Passes to Ethan Flanagan and to Laut got the ball to the East Prairie eight yard line. Burrows ran for six on first down and scored on second down. The 2-point conversion attempt failed. Fredericktown led 36-35 with 3:30 to play.
After a big kickoff return, the Eagles took over near midfield. They marched to the FHS 24, before a fumble recovery by Tristan Casby stopped the drive and helped secure the victory.
For the game, Burrows ran 14 times for 126 yards and two scores. He completed eight of 16 pass attempts for 180 yards and two more scores. Laut caught five passes for 163 yards and two scores.
The Cats finished the regular season as the sixth seed in Class 3, District 1, and will take on No. 3 seed Ste. Genevieve High School in the opening round of district play, Friday night at Ste. Gen. The Dragons defeated the Cats 36-28, Oct. 11, here.
