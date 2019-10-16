{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School soccer team split matches against St. Pius and Notre dame, last week.

October 8, the Cats defeated St. Pius, 6-0. Grant Shankle scored three of the Cats' goals. Leyton Boswell, Patrick Sikes, and Nate Miller each scored one. Boswell had two assists, and Sikes and Miller each had one.

Thursday, the Cats lost 3-0 to Notre Dame, here.

The team plays today (Oct. 16) at Saxony Lutheran.

