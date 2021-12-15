 Skip to main content
Cats split with Indians, Panthers

kylie maddox

The Cats' Kylee Maddox heads to the basket against South Iron.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team split its most recent games.

The Cats won 46-36, at St. Vincent, Thursday. They lost to South Iron, 58-36, Monday, here.

Thursday at St. Vincent, the Cats jumped to an 18-6 first quarter lead and still led 30-22 at halftime. St. Vincent trimmed the FHS lead to 34-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and six blocked shots. Callie Allgier scored six points, P.J. Reutzel and Amelia Miller each scored five, Lydia Mell scored four, and Gabbie McFadden and Ava Penuel scored two points each. Mell added eight rebounds.

Against South Iron, the Cats trailed just 12-10 after one quarter, but a big second quarter gave South Iron a 29-19 lead. Dodd scored 12 points and grabbed ten rebounds. Reutzel had ten points and six rebounds. Miller had six points and five rebounds.

The Cats host West County, Thursday.

