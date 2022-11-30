 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cats take third place in tourney

Fredericktown 3rd

The Blackcats basketball team is presented with its Thanksgiving Tournament third place trophy by Arcadia Valley Senior Fall Festival Queen Candidate Breanna Ivester.

 Provided by Arcadia Valley Athletic Director Tara Lamb

The Fredericktown High School basketball team took third place in the 96th Annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament, last week.

Fredericktown, seeded third, came from behind to defeat No. 4 seed and host Arcadia Valley, 58-52, Thursday.

The Cats led 14-10 after one quarter, but trailed 29-24 at the half. Riley Fraire led the Cats with ten first-half points. 

A 17-7 third quarter gave FHS a 41-39 lead. Fredericktown scored another 17 in the fourth to hold of the Tigers.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 21 point, his third 20-plus point effort in the tournament. Fraire scored 17, Mark Heine had nine, Zander Stephens scored six, Jordan Collier had three, and Tim DeSanto scored two points.

In the semifinals, Nov. 23, the Cats lost 60-51 to No. 2 seed West County.

The Bulldogs led 16-12 after one quarter, but Fredericktown cut the deficit to two points, 24-22, at halftime. The Cats trailed 42-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Starkey led with 26 points. Heine had 15, DeSanto scored four, and Stephens and Fraire each scored three.

The Cats have ten days off following the tournament before playing Dec. 5, at Kingston. Their first home game is Dec. 13 against Bismarck.

