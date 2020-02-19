Cats to face familiar foe in district opener

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team will open the Class 3, District 2 Tournament Feb. 22, at the FHS gymnasium.

The Cats are seeded sixth and will take on No. 3 seed Arcadia Valley at 6 p.m., Saturday. It will be the fourth meeting between the Tigers and the Cats. The two teams met in their first game of the season, Nov. 25, in the Thanksgiving Tournament. They played a regular season contest Jan. 21, in Fredericktown. Most recently, they played Thursday in the MAAA Tournament.

Arcadia Valley won that game 58-51. The Tigers led throughout, jumping to a 15-12 first quarter lead. They led 26-18 at halftime and increased it to 41-27 entering the final period. The Cats nearly doubled their score for the game, netting 24 in the final period, but it was not enough.

Grant Shankle led the Cats with 21 points. Seth Laut scored 11, Nate Miller scored ten, Alex Sikes had five, Andrew Starkey had three and Dawson Buford scored one.

The Cats lost 56-49 to North County in the MAAA tourney quarterfinals, Feb. 11. Miller led the Cats with 18 points against the Raiders. Shankle scored eight, Starkey and Sikes each scored seven, Laut scored six, and Dawson Buford had three.