The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won its last regular season game, Feb. 12, at FHS.
The Cats defeated West County, 66-58, on Senior Night.
Fredericktown started five of its seven seniors to open the game. In the first quarter, Dylan St. Clair scored seven points, as the Cats jumped to a 16-10 lead. Logan Winkelman scored eight and Colton Rehkop scored seven in the second, as the Cats increased their lead to 41-25 at halftime.
The lead was 55-44 entering the final quarter.
For the game, St. Clair led with 17 points. Winkelman had 14, Rehkop scored 13, Grant Shankle scored seven, Clark Penuel, Seth Laut, and Bret Chitwood each scored four, Alex Sikes had two, and Ethan Flanagan scored one point.
The Cats received the No. 6 seed in the Class 4, District 1 Tournament. They will play No. 3 Cape Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, at Cape Central High School.
JV wins in thriller
The Junior Varsity game ended in exciting fashion. The Cats trailed 50-49, late in the fourth quarter, when Aiden Elrod split a pair of free throws to knot the game at 50.
With a little under a minute remaining, the Bulldogs tried to hold on for a last shot. West County was unable to convert, and the Cats had the ball on their own baseline with 1.2 seconds left to play. Sophomore Evan Burrows threw a perfect 65-foot pass to freshman Matthew Starkey, stationed near the Fredericktown bench. Starkey made the catch, turned and drained the shot from more than 30 feet away as the buzzer sounded. The Cats won 53-50.
Starkey led the Cats with 22 points. Elrod had eight, Josiah White and Lane Sikes each scored six, Burrows scored five, Houston Bradford had four, and Dawson Buford scored two points.
