The Fredericktown High School baseball team defeated De Soto, 7-2, May 8, at the Rockwall Ballpark in Fredericktown.

It was senior night for the Blackcats, and the team recognized seniors Dakota Weber, Garrett Marler, Cooper Durr, Jordan Collier, and McCoy Clark and their parents prior to the game.

The visiting Dragons got on the scoreboard first, scoring two runs in the second inning. Fredericktown tied the game in the third and took a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Cats added a solo run in the sixth.

Ethan Marler went 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits for the victory. Garrett Marler pitched the final 1.2 innings of shutout ball.

Garrett Marler had a double and two home runs. He scored three runs and drove home five. Ryan Souden also had three hits. Ethan Marler, Koby Wood, and Blake Terry-Brakefield each had two hits.

May 6, the Cats lost 10-5 to Farmington in the fifth place game of the MAAA Tournament.

Farmington scored four in the top of the first inning and the Cats were never able to tie the game up.

Ryan Souden pitched four innings of one-hit baseball for the Cats. On offense, Garrett Marler homered and scored two runs with two RBI. Zander Stephens, and Souden each had two hits.

The Cats reached the fifth place game following a 10-9, extra-inning victory over Valley, May 3, here. Ethan Marler was 4-4 with a double and triple and three RBI. McCoy Clark had three hits, including two doubles. Garrett Marler had a home run, and he Stephens, and Mason Proffer each had two hits.

May 2, the Cats lost 6-5 at North County in the tournament quarterfinals.

Fredericktown tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh, but the Raiders scored a run in the bottom half of the inning for the victory.

Stephens went 3-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI.

The Cats compete in the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, next week, in Dexter. Fredericktown, seeded third, takes on No. 2 Kennett at 6 p.m., May 15.