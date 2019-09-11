The Fredericktown High School football team rebounded from a season-opening loss to Kennett scoring a 34-0 victory, Friday at Herculaneum.
The game started out slowly, as neither team scored in the first quarter. Fredericktown was dominant in the second, however. The Cats scored four times in the final nine minutes of the half. Malachi Kyle scored on a 67-yard pass play from Evan Burrows to make it 6-0 with 8:38 left in the half. Following a turnover, Kyle scored again on an 11-yard run with 7:02 left. The defense got the ball back for FSH two more times and Kyle scored on runs of 16 and 8 yards to give the Cats a 27-0 lead at halftime.
Kyle scored once more on a four-yard run early in the third quarter to complete the scoring. Skylar Holland was 4-4 on PAT attempts.
On offense, Kyle had eight carries for 67 yards and four scores. Tristan Casby had five carries for 39 yards. Burrows completed six of seven passes for 95 yards and a score. Kyle had three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, several Cats contributed to the shutout. The team allowed just 86 rushing yards on 43 carries and 22 passing yards. Hunter Hennen had six solo tackles and three assists. Holland and Casby also had six solo tackles. Kaidyn Harper had five solo tackles. Seth Laut had three sacks and a forced fumble, and Reese Francis had an interception. Ethan Flanagan returned three punts for 107 yards.
This Friday night, the Cats will play at Central. The Rebels are 0-2 following a 34-21 loss to MICDS.
The JV Cats lost 14-0 to East Prairie, Sept. 3.
