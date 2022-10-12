Cats top Rebels on Pink Out Night

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team defeated Central, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18, Oct. 4, here.
It was Pink Out Night for the Blackcats. Each year, the volleyball team selects a community member to honor and recognize their fight to beat cancer. This year, the team chose to recognize Krissy Ball along with her family.
In the victory over Central, Linley Rehkop led with ten kills. Ava Penuel had 16 assists and 14 service points. PJ Reutzel had 11 digs.
October 6, the Cats won 25-17, 25-18, 25-20, at North County. Rehkop, Reutzel, and Kinleigh Gresham each had ten kills. Rehkop had 14 digs. Lydia Mell had 14 service points. Reutzel had 22 assists, and Penuel had 20.