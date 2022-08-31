Cats win defensive battle over Jays

The Fredericktown High School football team played its season opener, Friday night, at Blackcats Stadium. The Cats defeated the visiting Jefferson Blue Jays, 6-3.

Fredericktown received the opening kickoff and got a first down before a fumble ended the drive. Jefferson got excellent field position at the FHS 31. It was the first test of the Cats' defense. Two penalties pushed the Blue Jays back. After a run for a loss and a six-yard completion, Jefferson was looking at third and 16 at the Cats' 37. Another run got four yards, and Fredericktown stopped a passing play to end the drive.

After an exchange of punts, Fredericktown began its next drive on its 45 yard line. The Cats converted a second and six on a 15-yard completion from Carter Cheaney to Timothy DeSanto. Cheaney hit Andrew Starkey for a 16-yard pass play to the Jefferson 17. The Cats got eight yards on the ground and then the Jays jumped off sides, setting up first and goal at the four yard line, as time expired in the scoreless first quarter.

The second quarter opened with a 15-yard penalty against the Cats and they were unable to get into the end zone.

Jefferson took over on its 18. Jays' Quarterback Andy Pacinda scrambled away from Fredericktown's pressure and completed a short pass which was taken for an apparent score, but a penalty brought the ball back to near midfield. On the next play, Starkey intercepted a pass and returned it to the Jefferson 24.

The Cats next offensive play was a 23-yard pass to Easton Wood. They were at the goal line, but had to move back five yards on a penalty. Cheaney kept the ball for a five-yard gain to the one yard line. Two plays later the Cats' quarterback scored to make it 6-0. The conversion was no good. The Cats led 6-0 with 6:45 to play in the half.

Both defenses held the rest of the first half.

Jefferson cut the lead in half on its second drive of the second half. The Jays marched into Fredericktown territory and faced a fourth and seven at the Cats' 12 yard line. Jays' placekicker Brandon Buford made a 29-yard field goal to make it 6-3 with 4:51 to play in the third quarter.

The third quarter ended like the first, with the Cats looking at first and goal at the five yard line. Once again, a 15-yard penalty pushed Fredericktown back. Another penalty and two incomplete passes forced the Cats to punt.

After two more punts, the Jays got the ball at their 18 with 3:03 to play. A scramble got zero yards on first down. Next came an incomplete pass, a sack and another incomplete pass.

Fredericktown took over at the Jefferson 4, and went into victory formation, running out the clock.

In the game, Cheaney ran for 21 yards and the only score. He also completed six passes for 79 yards. Garrett Marler rushed for 34 yards. Starkey had one catch for 16 yards. Easton Wood had a catch for 23. Ethan Marler had two catches for 10 yards, and Timothy DeSanto had two catches for 30 yards.

On defense, Isaac Smith led with 13 total tackles. DeSanto and Koda Hodge each had ten, and Ethan Marler had eight.

The Cats are at home again this Friday night, as they try to improve on their 1-0 start. They will take on visiting Herculaneum in a battle of the Blackcats. Herculaneum defeated Windsor 42-6, last week. Other scores of local interest include:

North County 36-Farmington 22

Central 29-Poplar Bluff 7

Oakville 48-Perryville 0

Potosi 27-St. Clair 14

Ste. Genevieve 50-Festus 35

Valle 61-Seckman 36

De Soto 42-Bishop DuBourg 12