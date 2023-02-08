The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team defeated Valle, 52-16, Feb. 2, here.

It was senior night for the Cats. Before the game, senior basketball players Kylee Maddox, Lydia Mell, and Patience Garland and gold dusters Brianna Noble and Ryan Nelson, along with their parents were recognized.

Fredericktown jumped to a 20-2 lead in the game and led 36-8 at halftime. The Cats increased their lead to 44-14 entering the final period.

PJ Reutzel led the Cats with 18 points. Calie Allgier scored 17.

February 6, the Cats, seeded fourth took on the fifth-seeded North County Raiders in a quarterfinal match up in the MAAA Tournament at Mineral Area College.

North County won 36-35.North County took an 11-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Cats battled to trim the Raiders' lead to 16-14 at the half.

Fredericktown tied the game at 18-18 early in the third quarter on a Mell basket. North County began to pull away and led 25-18 before Keira Francis made a pair of late 3-pointers to cut the North County lead to 25-24 with a quarter to play.

PJ Reutzel had a basket and two free throws. Then Ava Penuel scored to give Fredericktown its first lead of the game at 30-29 with 4:46 to play. The Cats grabbed the lead again when Penuel knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 33-32 Cats with 1:58 to play. North County got a basket and two free throws, and Reutzel scored in the paint with 33 seconds left. Fredericktown was unable to score in the final seconds, and the Raiders held on for the victory.

Reutzel led the Cats with 11 points and eight rebounds. Francis scored eight points.

The Cats play Arcadia Valley at 4 p.m., Friday, at MAC.