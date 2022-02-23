Cats win senior night game over Pirates

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team recognized its three seniors, Feb. 16, as the Cats hosted the Perryville Pirates.

Seniors Jerry Couch, Cohlbe Dunnahoo, and Matthew Starkey, and their parents were brought to center court and honored before the varsity game.

Those three seniors then combined for nearly half the Cats points in a 79-62 victory over the Pirates.

In a tight first quarter, Fredericktown took a 20-18 lead. The Cats grew their lead in the second quarter, as Couch, Dunnahoo, and Mark Heine each scored four points. Fredericktown led 37-27 at the half.

Matthew Starkey hit his third and fourth 3-pointers of the game in the third quarter, as the Cats increased their lead to 56-40 entering the fourth. In the fourth, Andrew Starkey scored 11 of his team-high 19 and the Cats increased their lead.

Matthew Starkey scored 18 in the game. Dunnahoo scored 16, Riley Fraire scored eight, Heine scored seven, Couch and Tim Desanto each scored four, and Zander Stephens scored three.

The Cats final regular season game against Herculaneum has been moved to tonight (Feb. 23), here. The junior varsity will start at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Herculaneum and Fredericktown will meet again in the opening round of the class 4, district 2 tournament, at Ste Genevieve. The No. 4 seed, FHS will face No. 5 Herculaneum at 4 p.m. The winner of that Blackcats-Blackcats quarterfinal will play in the district semifinals at 5 p.m., Feb. 28 against No. 1 Central.

