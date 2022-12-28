Cats win tourney opener

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team opened play in the 37th Annual Lady Rebel Christmas Tournament with a 50-35 victory over Potosi, Monday, in Park Hills.

The No. 6 seed Cats jumped to a 12-9 lead after one quarter and led the No. 3 Trojans 25-18 at halftime. Fredericktown led Potosi 38-26 entering the final quarter period.

For the game, PJ Reutzel led FHS with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Amelia Miller scored ten points and had eight rebounds, and Ava Penuel scored ten points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Cats will take on the No. 2 seed and host Central in the tournament semifinals, at 2:30 p.m., today (Dec. 28).