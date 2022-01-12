Cats win two, improve to 7-6

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team improved its record to 7-6 on the season with a pair of victories in its first two games of 2022.

January 4, the Cats defeated Arcadia Valley 53-17.

The Cats jumped to a 21-5 lead after one quarter and led 37-11 at halftime. Fredericktown led 47-16 with a quarter to play.

Kyndal Dodd led the Blackcats with 15 points, eight rebounds, eight steals, and five blocked shots. Lydia Mell scored 14 points, Ava Penuel had nine, Gabbie McFadden scored six, PJ Reutzel scored five, and Patience Garland and Kylee Maddox each scored two points.

January 10, Fredericktown won, 62-18, at Jefferson High School in Festus.

Fredericktown led 18-8 after one quarter and 35-15 at the half. The Cats scored 20 in the third quarter to take a 55-16 lead into the fourth.

Dodd led with 19 points and ten rebounds. Reutzel scored 16 with six assists and six steals. Maddox and Mell each scored seven points. Penuel scored four points and had five steals. Amelia Miller scored three points, and Callie scored two.

The Cats play at Ste. Genevieve, Thursday and host Farmington, Jan. 20.

