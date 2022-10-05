Cross Country Cats compete at Notre Dame

Both middle and high school Blackcat runners competed at the Notre Dame Invitational, Oct 1.

The varsity boys started the day with a strong team performance finishing within a minute of each other. Caleb Jenkerson led the pack with a season personal record. He was followed closely by Isaac Pirtle, who set a season best, then Braden Braswell, Mark Heine and Ethan Vance. Heine and Vance both set big personal records as well.

On the girls side, Shyanne Roark set the pace with a new personal record. Juliana Lunsford followed closely after, with Maddison Phares finishing a second later for a new season record. Laci McClellan and Patience Garland then finished it out for the Lady Cats.

For the middle school teams, every athlete ran his or her best race of the season. Laila Stephens finished in 10th place and Breanna Bone came in 22nd, both for medals. Larkin Strong, Aubree Maybearry and Allisyn Warden completed the girls team for a fifth place overall out of 10 teams. Jayme McGee and Landon Pulley raced on the boys side.

The Blackcat runners will compete in the high school MAAA Conference Meet and Invitational, Saturday, at Potosi.