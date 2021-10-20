 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cross country Cats excel at Farmington
0 comments

Cross country Cats excel at Farmington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
cross

Pictured are FHS medalists at the Farmington Invitational, from left, Laci McClellan, Ava Laut, and Lyndan Gruenke.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Blackcat runners had a great day of racing Oct. 16, at the Farmington Invitational. 

Senior Ava Laut made history for the Blackcat women's team, setting a new school record with a 5k time of 22:27.

Senior Lyndan Gruenke ran his season fastest time as well at 17:09. Both easily earned a medal for their performances. Freshman Laci McClellan cruised to a new personal best and a 21st medal in the JV race. Mark Heine, Braden Braswell and Ethan Vance pushed themselves to new personal records as well.

In the middle school races, Maggie Gruenke and Reid Simmons both earned medals for finishing in the top 40.

The Blackcat Cross Country teams will race next Oct. 23, at Dexter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blackcats lose to Rebels
Sports

Blackcats lose to Rebels

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 61-0 to the Central Rebels, Friday night, at Central's homecoming game.

Sports

Softball team in district tourney

The Fredericktown High School softball team is competing in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament, this week at Notre Dame High School in St. Louis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News