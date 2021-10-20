Cross country Cats excel at Farmington

The Blackcat runners had a great day of racing Oct. 16, at the Farmington Invitational.

Senior Ava Laut made history for the Blackcat women's team, setting a new school record with a 5k time of 22:27.

Senior Lyndan Gruenke ran his season fastest time as well at 17:09. Both easily earned a medal for their performances. Freshman Laci McClellan cruised to a new personal best and a 21st medal in the JV race. Mark Heine, Braden Braswell and Ethan Vance pushed themselves to new personal records as well.

In the middle school races, Maggie Gruenke and Reid Simmons both earned medals for finishing in the top 40.

The Blackcat Cross Country teams will race next Oct. 23, at Dexter.

