Cross Country Cats excel in two meets

The Blackcat runners from both the high school and middle school raced at Oak Ridge Sept. 21.
In the boys varsity race, Lyndan Gruenke led the way with a third place finish overall. Caleb Jenkerson crossed next for the Blackcats, earning a medal with a new personal best of 20:08. Braden Braswell and Isaac Pirtle also set new personal records.
On the girls side at the varsity level, Ava Laut raced to a fifth place finish, earning another medal for the season. In the junior varsity race, freshman Laci McClellan earned a medal, finishing in the top 10, and freshman Ethan Vance set a new person record. Mark Heine, Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland also represented the Blackcats at the varsity level.
For the middle school team, Reid Simmons led the way for the boys followed by Brigg Hale and Michael Johnson. Simmons and Hale both finished in the top 20 for a medal, while Johnson set a new personal record. On the girls side, Maggie Gruenke also finished in the top 20 for a medal.
Some of the FHS runners competed in a meet in Columbia, Saturday. On the boys side, Jenkerson set a new personal best and broke 20 minutes with a time of 19:21. McClellan also recorded a personal best with a time of 25:38.
Both the middle and high school teams will run at Cape Notre Dame, Oct. 2.
Soccer Cats compete in tournament
The Blackcats soccer team competed in the Hillsboro Tournament, last week.
The Cats lost to Washington, 8-2, Tuesday. Fredericktown's McCoy Clark scored off of a corner kick. He headed a ball in that was played by Conor Rouse. Coach Jamie McCoy said the Cats' second goal "was a beautiful left footed ball played by Miguel Millan from the right side that Conor Rouse volleyed in over the keepers head."
Thursday, the Cats lost 5-0 to Fox High School.
Saturday morning, Fredericktown played Pacific. The Indians came out on top 4-1. FHS scored on a corner kick by Rouse which was headed into the net by Millan.
"It was Miguel's first touch of the ball after being subbed into the game," Coach McCoy said.
The soccer team plays its senior night contest, Thursday against St. Paul.
Dragons top Blackcats, 55-33
The FHS football team lost its homecoming contest 55-33 to Ste. Genevieve, Friday night.
The Dragons scored six touchdowns in the first quarter and led 49-0 after scoring with 8:42 to play in the first half.
Fredericktown's first score came on a 10-play, 67-yard drive. Eight of the plays were runs by Garrett Marler, who scored with 4:30 to play in the half.
The Dragons added a late score and led 55-6 at halftime.
The Cats scored on passes to Cohlbe Dunnahoo and Lane Sikes in the third quarter. Marler added another rushing score at the end of the quarter, and Nolan Holland capped the scoring on a two-yard run midway through the fourth.
Marler had 15 carries for 80 yards. Carter Cheaney completed ten passes for 187 yards. Sikes caught four for 104 yards. Dunnahoo had five catches for 65 yards.
Softball Cats top North County
The Blackcats softball team came from behind and defeated the North County Raiders 11-10, Sept. 23.
Fredericktown led 4-3 after one inning. North County scored six in the top of the third inning and another in the top of the fourth to take a 10-5 lead. The Cats kept it close with three in the bottom of the fourth. Kiley Elders held the Raiders scoreless the final three innings and Fredericktown scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to win the game.
Fredericktown shortstop Sadie Gibson had single, a double, and two home runs. Calie Allgier had a home run and went 3-for-5 and Elders added two doubles and a single.
Senior night for the softball Cats is tonight (Sept. 29).
Volleyball wins two matches
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team defeated Clearwater Thursday and Meadow Heights, Monday.
Against Clearwater, Fredericktown won, 25-12, 25-9, 25-10. Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with seven kills in the match. Lyndia Mell, Linley Rehkop, and Ava Penuel each had six. Ryleigh Gresham led with six aces. P.J. Reutzel and Penuel each had 12 assists.
The Cats returned home Monday (Sept. 27) and defeated the Meadow Heights Panthers, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16. Dodd led with 13 kills and Penuel had eight. Reutzel had 18 assists and Penuel had 12.
Tennis team has close loss at Sikeston
The Fredericktown tennis team lost five matches to four, Monday, at Sikeston. Clara Basden won her singles match, 8-5; and Danielle West won hers, 8-4. In doubles, Emiley Geen and Lucy Pham won 8-6. Basden and West won 8-5.
The Cats lost 9-0 at Farmington in match which started Tuesday, was postponed by rain and was completed, Wednesday.
Thursday, the Cats lost 6-3 to North County, here. Basden and West won their singles matches, 8-2 and 8-5, respectively. In doubles, they won 8-3.