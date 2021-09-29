Cross Country Cats excel in two meets

The Blackcat runners from both the high school and middle school raced at Oak Ridge Sept. 21.

In the boys varsity race, Lyndan Gruenke led the way with a third place finish overall. Caleb Jenkerson crossed next for the Blackcats, earning a medal with a new personal best of 20:08. Braden Braswell and Isaac Pirtle also set new personal records.

On the girls side at the varsity level, Ava Laut raced to a fifth place finish, earning another medal for the season. In the junior varsity race, freshman Laci McClellan earned a medal, finishing in the top 10, and freshman Ethan Vance set a new person record. Mark Heine, Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland also represented the Blackcats at the varsity level.

For the middle school team, Reid Simmons led the way for the boys followed by Brigg Hale and Michael Johnson. Simmons and Hale both finished in the top 20 for a medal, while Johnson set a new personal record. On the girls side, Maggie Gruenke also finished in the top 20 for a medal.

Some of the FHS runners competed in a meet in Columbia, Saturday. On the boys side, Jenkerson set a new personal best and broke 20 minutes with a time of 19:21. McClellan also recorded a personal best with a time of 25:38.

Both the middle and high school teams will run at Cape Notre Dame, Oct. 2.