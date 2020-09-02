 Skip to main content
Cross country Cats off and running
Fredericktown Medalists at North County are, from left, Ava Laut, Andrew Starkey, and Lyndan Gruenke.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Blackcat cross country team started off its season Aug. 28, at the North County Invitational.

The boys team of Lyndan Gruenke, Andrew Starkey, Matthew Starkey, Caleb Jenkerson and Johnnie Hurst competed first. Gruenke and Andrew Starkey led the way, both medaling by finishing in the top ten of the field.

The girls team of Ava Laut, Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland ran next. Laut finished in the top 10, earning her first medal of the season.

The Blackcats race next Sept. 12, at Arcadia Valley.

