cross country

Blackcats medalists at the Jackson Invitational are, from left, Lyndan Gruenke, Brayden Mullins, Kristen Mungle and Andrew Starkey.

 Provided by Joe Garrity

The Fredericktown High School cross country team competed at the Jackson Invitational, Aug. 31. 

Runners competed in boys and girls divisions based on grade level. Competing for FHS were Freshman boys: Andrew Starkey, Caleb Jenkerson, Garrett Marler, Krystian Dennison and Isaac Pirtle, Sophomore boys: Clayton Martin and Matthew Starkey, Sophomore girl: Ava Laut, Junior boys: Johnnie Hurst and Dwayne Kemper, Junior girl: Kristen Mungle, Senior boys: Brayden Mullins, Lyndan Gruenke (sophomore), Noah Jenkerson and Ralph Patterson.

The Blackcats competed with 23 other teams and had a great first race of the season, taking home four medals for the day. Medalists were Gruenke, Mullins, Mungle and Andrew Starkey.

This week's Blackcat of the Meet awards go to Andrew Starkey and Kristen Mungle. Andrew and Kristen both earned a medal in their first ever Cross Country meet.

The Blackcats will race again next Saturday in the Arcadia Valley Invitational.

