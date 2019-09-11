{{featured_button_text}}
xc medalists
Provided by Coach Joe Garrity

The Blackcats Cross Country team traveled to Arcadia Valley, Saturday to compete in an invitational with 30 teams.

Runners competed in both JV and Varsity divisions for boys and girls. First to race were the JV boys Matthew Starkey, Elijah Rogers, Andrew Schnable, Andrew Starkey, Caleb Jenkerson, Isaac Pirtle, Garrett Marler, and Krystian Dennison. The JV boys finished in 6th place and had 3 boys finish in the top 20.

Next came the JV girls Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland.

Varsity boys Noah Jenkerson, Johnnie Hurst, Dwayne Kemper and Lyndan Gruenke ran next with Gruenke finishing in 15th place.

The last race of the day was Varsity girls Kristen Mungle and Ava Laut.

Overall the team had a great day, as every single runner set a personal course record for this meet.

Medalists for the day were Andrew Starkey, Matthew Starkey, Gruenke and Rogers.

This week's Blackcat of the Meet awards go to Matthew Starkey and Rogers. Matthew improved his personal course time by almost 4 minutes and Elijah medaled in his first meet of the season.

The Blackcats next meet is the Cape Central Invitational, Sept. 21.

