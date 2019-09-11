The Blackcats Cross Country team traveled to Arcadia Valley, Saturday to compete in an invitational with 30 teams.
Runners competed in both JV and Varsity divisions for boys and girls. First to race were the JV boys Matthew Starkey, Elijah Rogers, Andrew Schnable, Andrew Starkey, Caleb Jenkerson, Isaac Pirtle, Garrett Marler, and Krystian Dennison. The JV boys finished in 6th place and had 3 boys finish in the top 20.
Next came the JV girls Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland.
Varsity boys Noah Jenkerson, Johnnie Hurst, Dwayne Kemper and Lyndan Gruenke ran next with Gruenke finishing in 15th place.
The last race of the day was Varsity girls Kristen Mungle and Ava Laut.
You have free articles remaining.
Overall the team had a great day, as every single runner set a personal course record for this meet.
Medalists for the day were Andrew Starkey, Matthew Starkey, Gruenke and Rogers.
This week's Blackcat of the Meet awards go to Matthew Starkey and Rogers. Matthew improved his personal course time by almost 4 minutes and Elijah medaled in his first meet of the season.
The Blackcats next meet is the Cape Central Invitational, Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.