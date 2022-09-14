Cross country Cats run at A.V.

The Blackcats cross country teams competed at the Arcadia Valley Invitational, Sept. 10.

The middle school runners started out in the 1.5 mile race with Landon Pulley racing on the boys side. The girls team followed with Laila Stephens finishing in fifth place and Breanna Bone coming in 25th place, both for medals. Larkin Strong also raced for the girls team.

The varsity boys raced next in the 5k, with Caleb Jenkerson leading the way followed by Braden Braswell, Mark Heine, Ethan Vance and Isaac Pirtle.

On the girls side Patience Garland raced varsity and Julianna Lunsford, Maddison Phares, Laci McClellan and Shyanne Roark competed at the JV level. Lunsford medaled for the second time in as many meets, finishing 23rd in the JV race.

The Blackcat runners from both the middle school and the high school will race at Mineral Area College Sept. 17.